COLUMBUS -- DENNIS LAIRD CONERLY, 71, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Residence in Columbus. Services will be on a Memorial Service at 1st United Methodist Church in Columbus to be announced at a later date. ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL & CREMATION CENTER - TUPELO.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.