COLUMBUS -- Dennis Conerly, 71, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020, at residence in Columbus. Services will be on Memorial Services to be held at a later date at 1st United Methodist Church in Columbus. at Associated Family Funeral & Cremation in Tupelo is in charge of arrangements.

