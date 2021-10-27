Dr. Coniglio was born on August 30, 1935 and raised in Washington D.C. Key to his formation was attendance and graduation from Gonzaga High School. He subsequently studied for the Catholic Priesthood graduating from Villanova University and two years study in Rome, Italy. Upon return to the United States, he was draft ed and sent to Germany during the Berlin crisis. Dr. Coniglio served in the Army for 28 years retiring as a Colonel. Dr. Coniglio served two tours in Vietnam earning an award for valor and the Purple Heart. While in the Army, Dr. Coniglio earned a MA in Latin American Studies from the University of Florida, a MS in Counseling from Long Island University and a Ph.D. in Counseling from The American University. He served as the Defense Intelligence Officer for Latin America and Defense Attaché to Nicaragua and Colombia during the turbulent period in the 70's and 80's. The assignment he cherished most was the years he taught at the U.S. Military Academy. After retirement in 1993, Dr. Coniglio spent 17 years as a licensed mental health therapist and massage therapist at the Neuropsychiatric Institute in Tampa Florida where he gained experience in Forensic, Pain and Addiction Counseling. Dr. Coniglio joined his wife in Tupelo in 2010. He served as the Program Director at the North Mississippi State Hospital and as Head of the Mayor's Accountability Task Force. He is survived by his faithful and beautiful Wife, Bettie Ivy Coniglio; his Son Steven J. Coniglio and his Step Son William Troy Lunceford; his Daughter Patricia A. Chambers and his Step Daughter Heather Markham and seven grandchildren. He attended Saint Christopher' s Catholic Church in Pontotoc Mississippi Dr. Coniglio felt these three ideas summed up his life: I fled Him, down the nights and down the days; I fled Him, down the arches of the years; I fled Him, down the labyrinthine ways of my own mind: (F. Thompson) You haven't made us for yourself, Oh Lord and our hearts are restless till they rest in Thee (St. Augustine) Late have I loved you, 0 Beauty y ever ancient, ever new, late have I loved you. (St. Augustine) I have had a good life. Thank you! AMDG Dr. Coniglio died after battling covid on Thursday, October 21 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. A Funeral Mass will be recited on Friday, October 29, 2021 at St. James Catholic Church at 11 AM. Visitation will be from 10AM- Service time at the church. Military Honors will be presented at Itawamba Memorial Garden. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net. Memorials may be made to Friends of The North Mississippi State Hospital 1937 Briar Ridge Drive, Tupelo, MS 38804.
