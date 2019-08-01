Glenda Dale Provence Conlee, 76, died Thursday, August 1, 2019, at University Hospital in Birmingham, AL. She was born October 18, 1942, to Jim and Mildred Shettles Provence. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in New Albany. She was retired from Mohasco and in retirement owned a home decorating store. A memorial service will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019, at First United Methodist Church in New Albany with Dr. Tim Prather officiating. She is survived by 2 sons: Keith Conlee (Pam) and Clint Conlee (Hope), both of New Albany; 1 sister: Patsy Livingston (Steve) of New Albany; 1 brother: Bradley Provence (Emily) of Millington, TN.; 6 grandchildren: Lauren Conlee, Anna Brooke Conlee, Blake Conlee, Luke Conlee, Adam Conlee, and Ethan Conlee; 2 beloved sisters-in-law: Mary Nell Provence and Jamie Grace Provence; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and 4 brothers: Jerry Provence, Dean Provence, Larry 'Tad' Provence, and Donny Provence. Visitation will be from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Friday, August 2, 2019, at First United Methodist Church in New Albany and from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019, at the church. United Funeral Service is assisting the family. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.