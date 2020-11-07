Jerry Mac Conlee, 72, of Baldwyn Mississippi, passed away Friday, November 06, 2020 while doing what he loved and enjoyed, riding his motorcycle on a beautiful sunny afternoon. A celebration of his life will be held on Sunday, November 8th at Water's Funeral Home. Visitation will be at 1:00 pm with service following at 3:30 pm. Burial will take place in Prentiss Memorial Gardens. Jerry was born March 31, 1948 in Baldwyn, MS. On June 28, 1971 Jerry married Lynda Beford. Jerry retired from Tupelo Coca Cola Bottling Works in Tupelo, MS after 37 years. He attended many athletic events in which his children or grandchildren were participants. He also enjoyed riding horses with his youngest daughter, Brandie. Though Jerry worked hard to support his family, his real work and passion was in loving his family and building the character of his children and grandchildren. He was big and strong, and known to waste few words, but his daily example of how to be a man of honor spoke volumes. He raised his children in faith, teaching them the value of family, hard work, honesty, and kindness. These values can be witnessed in his survivors - his wife of 49 years, Lynda and their two daughters, Kelly (Jason) McKay of Baldwyn and Brandie Conlee of Tupelo, MS. He also leaves two grandchildren Conner and Callie-Francis McKay, which were the joys of his life and a mother-in-law Manette Bedford who he adored. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
