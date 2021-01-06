Marie Conlee, 89, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, January 05, 2021 at the Sanctuary Hospice House. She was an employee of Blue Bell Mfg. for 35 years, and she enjoyed cooking, reading her Bible, sewing and spending time with her family especially her grandchildren. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Baldwyn and attended Bethany Reform Presbyterian Church. Due to covid restrictions a private family service will be Saturday, January 09, 2021 at Waters Funeral Home with Bro. Dale Whitlock officiating. Burial will be in Bethany Cemetery. She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Morris (Danny) of Etta; grandchildren, Kristi Samples (Tommy) of Fulton and Amanda Gaskin of Tupelo; great-grandchild, Ellie Fowler. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Alma Carlock Duncan; her husband, Johnny Conlee; sons, David Bradley and Douglas Bradley; sisters, Pauline Murphy, Joan Lollar and Gail Dickerson. Honorary pallbearers will be Murry Murphy, Danny Morris, Tommy Samples, Mike Dickerson, Grant Prather and Tyler Adams. In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to Sanctuary Hospice House. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
