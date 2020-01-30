James E Conley 74 died Monday, January 27, 2020 at the North MS Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. He was born June 7, 1945 in Alamo, TN unto the late Elias Conley and Rebecca Cates Conley. He was a member of New Lebanon M. B. Church and also attended Ruben-Chapel C.M.E. Church in Baldwyn. He is survived by his wife, Annie Conley; three sons, James F. Conley, Elbert G. (Glenda) Conley and Bobby J. (Kate) Conley; four sisters, Flora L. Robertson, Mamie M. Bell, Rev. Ora (Clarence) Bland and Patsy M. (Willie) Stewart; three brothers, Ralph E. Conley, Robert A. (Lillie) Conley and Willie A. Conley; 5 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren; three step children, Lisa (Louis Sr.) Gilbert, DeWayne (Kanika) Turner and Marsha (Rod) Isby. He was preceded in death by his parents, six siblings, Elias Jr, Rebecca Ruth, Monette, C C "Eli", Edward B. and Cordia R. Taylor. Visitation will be Friday, January 31, 2020 from 3-5 and family hour 5-6 p.m. at the funeral home. funeral service will be Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 2:00P.M. at Ruben Chapel C. M. Church in Baldwyn. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Baldwyn is in charge of arrangements.
