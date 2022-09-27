Elizabeth Marie Ray Conn, 91, met her Savior face to face on Sunday, September 25, 2022. She was born on April 17, 1931, in Calhoun City, Mississippi, to the late Earnest Ray and Mae Harbin Ray. Marie grew up in both Calhoun City and Monroe County, graduating from Wren High School in 1952 where she enjoyed playing basketball. Shortly after graduating, she married her best friend, Leonard Harlton Conn on December 12, 1953. They were blessed by God with 69 years of marriage, three children, seven grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, and-- 3 great-great-grandchildren. Family being her heart, Elizabeth was a humble, selfless giving woman. She worked for forty two years at Red Kap Manufacturing where she was a talented seamstress. She also worked many years ensuring democracy in the counties by working in the election polls. Marie always put others before herself and ensured that everyone around had what they needed. Marie was a longtime member of Grady's Chapel Methodist Church and she lived out her faith every day. She was a Sunday school teacher and a song leader who loved the Old Hymns and gospel. God was first and foremost in her life and all those around her could feel the spirit of kindness and love she radiated. Simple things in life gave her great joy and she was content with all that the Lord provided. A bountiful harvest from her vegetable garden always tickled Marie. She often gave away the blessings she received to her family, friends and neighbors. Marie liked to cook for friends and work hard in her flower and vegetable garden. In her free time, she also liked to sew, complete word search puzzles and just spend precious time with her family. Some of her closest friends, besides her husband, were Doris and Kerry Archer as well as Teresa Chism. Marie was passionate about supporting the MS State County Home State Hospital as well as the Highway Patrol and St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital. Marie was an amazing woman who touched so many lives by just being herself. Those that knew and loved her rest assured that she is surrounded by love and peace. They can smile when thinking about her constant message to them while they go through life without her .... "Just Be careful, Call me when you get home!"... She will be missed dearly until they are reunited again. She is survived by her loving husband, Leonard, Nettleton; daughter, Gail Conn Dorroh (Joel), Bellefontaine, MS; son, Larry Conn (Lori), Nettleton; grandchildren, Alicia Danielle McMillian, Andy Dorroh (Annaka), Jesse Dorroh (Kimberly), Mitch Dorroh (Lauren), Miller and Mason Conn; eleven great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; sister, Betty Hacker, Amory. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Elizabeth Conn Word; grandson, Patrick Lane Chism; brother, R. E. Ray; and sister, Jean Strawbridge. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at 2:00 pm at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory, MS, with Bro. Tommy Monts and Mr. Staub Halbert officiating. Burial will follow in Liberty Cemetery, Nettleton, MS with pallbearers being Andy Dorroh, Jesse Dorroh, Mitch Dorroh, Miller Conn, Hunter Dorroh, and Cooper Dorroh. Honorary pallbearers will be Deen Dorroh, Henry Dorroh, Bennie Neal, Bobby Neal and Wayne Garner. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday evening from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm at the funeral home in Amory. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Grady's Chapel Methodist Church, 30420 Central Grove Road, Aberdeen, MS, 39730. Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com
