Flois Holland Conn, 89, departed this life for his next life in eternity on Wednesday evening, July 6, 2022 from the Coen Greenhouse at United Methodist Senior Service in Tupelo. Flois was born in Itawamba County, Ms. on August 5, l932 to the late Elijah Madison Conn and Mildred Riley Conn. He lived all his life in Itawamba and Lee County. A longtime member of the Nettleton United Methodist Church, he was married on Aug. 17, l951 to the late Jonell Riley Conn. They made their home in Nettleton. Flois was a man who was not afraid of work. He cut wood on the side to help send his two children to college while working over 40 years as a Tool and Dye man with Rockwell, True Temper and Super Sagless. Additionally, he started Conn Tree Service which was very successful and would often come from his "day" job and work into the night trimming and cutting trees. He retired in l989. A big talker and storyteller, Flois was a character and free- wheeling spirit to the folks around Nettleton. Known far and wide, he could stand with the best of folks in telling tales. He enjoyed good food, especially if it was free, and rarely missed a Brotherhood Breakfast at any of the Nettleton area Churches. Flois was a die- hard Mississippi State Bulldog fan. A service celebrating Flois Conn's life will be held at 2 PM Friday, July 8, 2022 from the Sadie Holland Memorial Chapel at Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo with Rev. Danny Estes and Bro. Tommy Monts officiating. Private burial will follow in Lee Memorial Park. Visitation will be from Noon-service time on Friday only. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors. com/Livestreaming at 2 PM and will be archived thereafter. Flois is survived by his son, Mike and wife Paula of Brandon; his daughter, Patti Conn Morrison and husband, Wendell of Pontotoc; 4 grandchildren, Tori roebuck (Corey), Jason Conn ( Kelly), Carrie Harrington and Sara Williamson (Mickie); his great grandchildren, Dylan Cotten, Hunter Conn, Jacob Cotten, Lawson Cotton Rylan Pickens, Brooke Williamson, Will Roebuck, Riley Roebuck, Austin Morrison, ALleigh Beth Herrington and Trey Herrington; a sister, Betty C. Sheffield of Peaceful Valley in Itawamba Co. and a special friend, Opal Gray. He was preceded in death by his parents, his siblings, Earline Conn, Dorothy Wilemon and Bobby Conn and a grandchild, Ethan Taylor Herrington. Memorials may be made to United Methodist Senior Services Sunday Fund, 2800 West Main St., Tupelo, MS. 38801. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.