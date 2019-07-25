Jonell Conn, 86, departed this life for the life eternal on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Diversicare of Amory, where she had resided the last 4 years as she struggled with Alzheimer's / Dementia. Born January 22, 1933 to pioneer families of the New Chapel Community of Itawamba County, Gilford and Lois Coggin Riley, Jonell attended school at Shiloh School Northeast of Nettleton and graduated from Nettleton High School in 1951. She married Flois Conn on August 17, 1951 and they made their home in Nettleton the rest of her life. Jonell was a master seamstress and worked many years at Reed's Manufacturing in Nettleton as well as sewing for her family and friends through her life. She was born and died a Methodist and her Church was an important part of her life. She was a faithful and valuable member of the Choir of Nettleton First United Methodist Church and taught kindergarten children for decades. A splendid southern cook, she specialized in fried chicken and caramel cakes. A delightful engaging soul, "Nanny" especially loved and doted over her children and grandchildren. A service celebrating her life will be held at 11:30 AM Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Tommy Monts and Bro. Tommy Ray Dabbs officiating. Private burial will be in Lee Memorial Park in Verona. Visitation will be from 5 PM-7PM today (Friday) and one hour prior to the service on Saturday, all at Holland-Tupelo Chapel, which is honored to be serving their friends. Survivors include her husband, Flois Conn of Nettleton; a son, Mike Conn (Sara) of Brandon; a daughter, Patti Conn Morrison (Wendell) of Nettleton. 4 grandchildren, Tori Roebuck (Corey), Jason Conn, Carrie Herrington (Bo) and Sara Williamson (Mikie). 10 great grandchildren, Peyton, Dylan, Austin, Rylan, Will, Hunter, Brooke, Alleigh, Trey, Ethan Taylor (deceased) and Riley. Numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, 4 siblings, George Robert Riley, James Issac Riley, Mary Ellen Estes and Johnny Mack Riley. Pallbearers will be Jason Conn, Junior Neal, David Riley, Jeff Riley, Mark Riley, Randy Wilemon and Robert Wood. Memorials may be made to the Nettleton United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 1114, Nettleton, MS. 38858 or to Alzheimer's Mississippi, 855 Pear Orchard Road, Ridgeland, MS. 39157. The service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming at 11:30 AM Saturday and for 90 days thereafter.
