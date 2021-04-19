Bobby Lee Connell Sr., 79, passed away Sunday, April 18, 2021. He was born February 10, 1942 to John W. Connell and Birdie Buckner Connell. He worked in construction for most of his life. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, and NASCAR. Mr. Connell was very much loved and will be greatly missed. A service for Mr. Connell will be on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at 2:00pm, at United Funeral Service with Bro. Harvey Reeves officiating. A visitation will also be on Tuesday April 20, 2021 from 11:00am till the start of the service at 2:00pm, also at United Funeral Service. He is survived by his wife, Diane Connell, a daughter, Julee Connell of Sardis MS, two sons, Bobby Connell Jr. "Rusty" of Etta and Michael Connell of Memphis, and two granddaughters, Victoria Autumn Connell, and Mary Elizabeth Connell. He is preceded by his parents John Connell and Birdie Buckner Connell. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.