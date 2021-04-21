Bobby Lee Connell Sr., 79, passed away Sunday, April 18, 2021. He was born February 10, 1942 to John W. Connell and Birdie Buckner Connell. He worked in construction for most of his life. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, and NASCAR. Mr. Connell was very much loved and will be greatly missed. A service for Mr. Connell will be on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at 2:00pm, at United Funeral Service with Bro. Harvey Reeves officiating. A visitation will also be on Tuesday April 20, 2021 from 11:00am till the start of the service at 2:00pm, also at United Funeral Service. He is survived by his wife, Diane Connell, a daughter, Julee Connell of Sardis MS, two sons, Bobby Connell Jr. "Rusty" of Etta and Michael Connell of Memphis, two granddaughters, Victoria Autumn Connell, and Mary Elizabeth Connell, two grandsons, Jesse Pogue and Jonny Pogue. He is preceded by his parents John Connell and Birdie Buckner Connell. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com

