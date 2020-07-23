51, passed away at her residence in Houston. Annice Conner was born to Rena Wilson and her late father Billy Wallace on Dec. 28, 1968 in Chickasaw Co. Annice Conner is survived by her mother; Rena Conner. One son; Kelcey Conner of Houston. One daughter; Ashley Conner of Houston. Four brothers; Willie Wilson, Mike Wallace (Angela) of Tupelo. William Wallace of Olive Branch, and Steve Wilson (Pamela) of Calhoun City. One sister; Sharon Catledge of Hattisburg. There are also 3 grandchildren. The Memorial Service will be Sun., July 26, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Houston Cemetery with Rev. Eugene Brandon officiating. The mandatory safety measures will be in place.

