NEW ALBANY, FORMERLY OF CHARLESTON , MS -- Bonnie Ann Conner, 54, passed away Thursday, February 06, 2020, at her home in New Albany. Services will be on Saturday February 15, 2020 1:00 at Bible Way Church 57 Bible Way Road Charleston, MS. Visitation will be on Friday February 14, 2020 3:00 - 6:00 with Moments of Reflections 6:00 - 7:00y at Serenity Simmons Funeral Home 722 Coulter Drive New Albany. Burial will follow at Bradford Cemetery Charleston, MS Serenity Simmons is in charges of services.

