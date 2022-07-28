Harold Gean Conner, 84, passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at Baptist Memorial Hospital—Golden Triangle in Columbus. He was born on January 17, 1938 to A.P. and Hazel Elinburg Conner. He grew up in Derma and worked for Bryan Foods for at least 45 years as a truck driver. He was married to Martha Faye Basham and Madies Lee Reeder Conner both of whom preceded him in death. He liked to work in his shop, the garden, going to auctions, and thoroughly enjoyed political conversation. He was a member of North Boulevard Christian Church. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Aberdeen with Bro. Kraig Birchfield officiating. Burial will follow in Oddfellows Rest Cemetery. He is survived by three stepsons, Chad Logan (Carolyn) of Amory, Steve Logan (Susan) of Amory, and Brian Logan (Vickie) of Houston; one stepdaughter, Angie Scott (John) of Amory; grandchildren, Justin Logan (Marci), David Logan (Ann), Chris Logan (Sierra), Erica Logan, Alex Logan, Jeremy Grimes, Jonathan Grimes (Regina), Stacy Patterson, Isaiah Tidwell, Sean Scott, and Chris Scott; great grandchildren, Shelby, Taylor, Waylon, Jerimiah, Mealonie, Paetyn, Addie, Jenson, Hunter, Blaze, Bentley, Holden, Carson, Mary Jane, Hannah, Haley, Anna Dale, and Alley; sister-in-law, Mary Louise Dye Conner; two nieces, Pam Rogers and Lynn Hubbard; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Bobby and Burl Conner; one sister, Doris Conner Lewis; and grandson, Nathan Logan. Pallbearers will be his grandsons. Visitation will be on Saturday from noon until service time at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared with the family at tisdalelannmemorialfh.com
