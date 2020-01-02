MANTEE, MS -- Jessie Lee Conner, 53, passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11:00 AM at New Hope Woodland M.B. Church. Visitation will be on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at Carter's Mortuary Service Chapel. Burial will follow at New Hope Woodland Church Cemetery.

