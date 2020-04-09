NEW ALBANY, MS -- L C Conner, 60, passed away Wednesday, April 01, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Graveside. Services will be on Monday April 13, 2020 at Bradford Cemetery. Burial will follow at Bradford Cemetery in Tippo, MS Serenity Simmons is in charge of arrangements.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.