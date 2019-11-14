CALHOUN CITY -- Mary Lou Conner, 82, passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at Calhoun-Baptist Nursing Home in CALHOUN CITY. Services will be on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Bryant Chapel M.B. Church. Visitation will be on 1 hour before service at Bryant Chapel M. B. Church. Burial will follow at Bryant Chapel.

