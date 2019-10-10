Cathy Marie Conners (Crazy Lady), 63, of Myrtle, MS peacefully passed away on October 9,2019 at her home after battling cancer. Mrs. Conners was born on January 31,1956 in New Albany, MS. She was the daughter of Carl and Maggie Mayo. Cathy was a homemaker who truly loved to be outdoors on her tractor. If she wasn't outdoors, she enjoyed sewing and crafting, especially with her grandchildren. She married Robert "Bob" Conners on June 26,1980 and raised two children. Funeral services will be held at United Funeral Service at 2:00 pm on October 13,2019. Burial will follow the funeral at Glenfield Memorial Park. She was survived by her husband, Robert Conners; one sister, Marilyn Murphy; two daughters, Laura Davidson (Jimmy), and Jennifer Johnson (Steven); five grandchildren, Dillon Davidson, Jake Davidson, Ethan Davidson, Zachary Johnson and Madison Johnson. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Maggie Mayo; one sister, Dianne Dorrough; one grandson, Lee Johnson. Visitation will be on Saturday, October 12,2019 from 5:00pm until 8:00pm and a short visitation prior to the service from 12 noon until 2:00pm. For online condolences and guest registry please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.