James Lewis Connors, 78, died Saturday, August 24, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center. A native of Memphis, Tennessee, he was born February 19, 1941 to Albert Daniel and Josephine Hannah Wilkerson Connors. Early in his adult life, he moved to West Helena, Arkansas where he lived for 14 years before moving to Mooreville where he lived for over 40 years. For over 20 years, he worked as an auto body mechanic with Jimmy Doug Shelton at Classic Auto. He had a passion for restoring old cars and enjoyed traveling, eating out at restaurants and listening to his cassette tapes. He was a member of Eggville Freewill Baptist Church. Survivors include his daughters, Connie Foster and her husband, Wayne of Plantersville and Peggy Williams of Mooreville; son, Wayne Butler of Mooreville; grandson whom he raised as a son, Andy Jones and his wife, Mandie of Moorevile; 18 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; brother, Albert Lee Daniels of Round Rock, Texas; and his special friend, Louise Kelly of Tupelo. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary Elizabeth Crunk; daughter, Judy Hicks; son, Ronnie D. Butler; step-son, Jimmy Butler; grandson, James Jones; and two sisters, Mary Joe Ann Connors Heath and Camille Paulette Connors Bledsoe. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until service time Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services honoring his life will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Rev. Robert Winters officiating. Burial will be in Eggville Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Matthew McCaine, Scott Rawson, Johnathan McIntosh, Johnathan Skelton, Billy Cox, Terry Newkirk and David Newkirk. The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
