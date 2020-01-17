SHERMAN, MS -- Isbella Conway, 89, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020, at her daughter's home in Sherman, MS. Services will be on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 2 pm at Poplar Christian Methodist Episcopal Church. Visitation will be on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 5-6 pm at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. Burial will follow at Conway Cemetery, Shannon, MS. Expressions of sympathy can be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. " A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.".

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.