Betty Jean Burleson Conwill died Monday, June 15, 2020 at the NMMC Hospice Unit. She was 86. Born August 21, 1933 in Lee County, she was the daughter of the late Stanley Burleson and Mabel Bowen Burleson. A lifelong Verona resident an graduate of Verona High School, she worked in the garment industry before joining the staff of North Mississippi Medical Center where she was a secretary/insurance clerk for 35 years. She enjoyed reading, traveling the US, especially Gatlinburg, TN, and loved her family and friends. She was fond of walks in the mall and her joy in life was her grands. She had a soft spot for Elvis and the Elvis Presley Park. She was a member of the Verona Christian Church. Betty was a lovely lady who dressed to the 9's, always had her hair perfect, had a sparkling personality and loved to have conversation with family and friends. A celebration of life to honor Betty will be held at 2 PM today, Wednesday, June 17, 2020 in the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro Dale Carr and Bro. James Marks officiating. Visitation will be Noon to service time Wednesday only at Holland. Private burial will follow at Lee Memorial Park. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at 2 PM today at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/live-streaming, and afterwards, will be permanently archived. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to serve their lifelong friends. Pallbearers will be Clayton Rinehart, Shane Johns, Mark Brown, Chet Brown, Kevin Brown, James Harold Pettigrew, Carroll Pettigrew, Brian Walters, Brett Barnes and Scott Barnes. Betty is survived by her children, Kim Mayhall (Keith) and Greg Conwill (Tracie) of all of Tupelo; her grandchild, Shane Johns; and great-grandchild, Clayton Rinehart; her sisters, Louise Phillips (Jimmy) of Columbus, MS, and Pat Brown (Jim) of Byhalia, MS and several nieces and nephews She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Eugene Conwill, who died in 1995; and her siblings, Sybil Threadgill, Charlie Burleson, and Catherine Burleson. Memorials to honor Betty's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 252 Danny Thomas Way, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
