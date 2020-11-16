Mary Katherine Conwill, 75, passed away peacefully with her 3 daughters by her side on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at the NMMC in Tupelo. Katherine was born in the Peaceful Valley Community of Itawamba County on July 12, 1945 to the late Ogal Gaston and Geneva Olene Dykes Sloan. She graduated from Itawamba Agricultural High School. The month after graduation, she married Donald Jean Conwill. A devoted wife to her husband, mother to her 3 daughters and grandmother, she committed herself to be a full-time homemaker to her entire family. She enjoyed playing Bunko, working word search puzzles and playing cards with her 2 sisters. She was a member of New Bethel Baptist Church. She is survived by her daughters, Donna Ray (Charles), Carolina Community, Dena Conwill, Carolina Community and Dawn West (Gary), Cason; grandchildren, Donnie Ray, Hope Ray, Becky Ray and Gaston West; great grandchildren, Donaven Carpenter, Mason Ray and Piper Grace Ray; sisters, Louise Clark, Amory and Elizabeth Thompson, Carolina Community and a host of nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband. Funeral Services will be held at 2 PM on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Cleveland Moffett Funeral Home in Amory with Bro. Chuck Moffett officiating. Burial will follow in Wiygul Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Dan King, Mike Farris, Justin King, Jerry Farris, Lorne Thompson, Ray Conwill, Tommy Blake and Mike West. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Bunko group. Visitation will be Tuesday evening at the funeral home from 5 PM until 8 PM. Condolences may be shared online at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
