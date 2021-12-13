Sandra Ruth Conwill , 79, passed away on December 12, 2021 at Oak Tree Manor Assisted Living in Amory. Sandra was born July 28, 1942 to Allene (Mullins) and Noel Conwill. She received her bachelors degree from MUW, Masters of English from MSU and Masters of Library Science from the University of MS. Sandra taught English for several years. Later she was a librarian at Tennessee Temple College and retired from the Lee County Library. She was a member of Nettleton First Baptist Church and a former DAR in the Amory Cotton Gin Port Chapter. Funeral services will be on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Nettleton with Bro. Jack Inmon officiating. Burial will be in the Nettleton Cemetery. She is survived by her cousin/caregiver Sharon Adams of Nettleton. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.tisdalelannmememorialfh.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.