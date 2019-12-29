Sue Thorn Conwill, 87, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born January 8, 1932 to the late Homer Thorn and the late Irma Dulaney Thorn in Fulton. She retired from nursing after many years of service and was a member of First Baptist Church. She enjoyed league bowling, line dancing, caring for her 3 horses and her dog, Sweetie. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family. Services will be at 11:00 am on Thursday January 2, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Tim Williams officiating. Burial will be in Hillcrest Masonic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by 2 sons; Col. George "Steve" (Mary) Conwill of Dripping Springs, TX, and Tim Conwill of Kuai, HI, 7 grandchildren; Steven Conwill, Katie (Blake) Schwab, Carrie (Brad Johnson) Conwill, Mika (Trevor) Flor, Carson (Nagi) Conwill, Anna Hofmiester, Austin Hofmiester, 2 great grandchildren; Alice Schwab, and Riley Johnson, son in law; Tom Hofmiester, 1 brother; John (Sharron) Thorn of Wadsworth, IL, 2 sisters; Marty (Dick) Butler of Winthorp Harbor, IL and Jo Works of Richmond, IN. She was preceded in death by her husband, Loyd Conwill, her parents, daughter, Linda Conwill Hofmiester, and a sister, Dolly Osbirn. Pallbearers will be John Thorn, Richard Butler, Mark Thorn, Stephen Conwill, Brad Johnson, and Carson Conwill. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
60°
Cloudy
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Thunder possible. Low near 40F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Tonight
Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Thunder possible. Low near 40F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: December 29, 2019 @ 5:43 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.