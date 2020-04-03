Daphna Naron Cook, age 84, of Vardman, Mississippi, passed away April 3, 2020 at NMMC-Gilmore, Amory, MS. She was born June 20, 1935 to James Ira (Jack) Naron and Bonnie Martin Naron in Calhoun County. She is survived by the love of her life, Paul Cook. They were married for just shy of 68 years, having been married July 19, 1952. As the story goes, Paul saw her playing outside when she was only 6 years old and told his cousin, "I'm going to marry that girl one day." What a love story they lived! In addition to her husband, she is survived by four children, Gayle (Don) Stafford of Vardaman, Jan Cook-Houston of Vardaman, Traci (Wim Kluijhout) Cook of Cape Town, South Africa, and Blake (Michelle) Cook of Raleigh, North Carolina. Her four beloved grandchildren, Kevin (Leigh Ann) Stafford of Vardaman, Lyndsey Ward Wade of Oxford, Kinley Naron Cook and Cotter Blake Cook of Raleigh, North Carolina. Two prized great-grandsons, Devin Stafford and Walker Wade. She is also survived by her loving caregiver, Mary Lee Ferguson and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. She was retired from the US Postal Service, her last assignment was the Post Master of the Vardaman Post Office. She was one of the original partners in Sweet Potato Sweets and at the time of her death, she was the sole owner. She was extremely proud of the success that business has enjoyed for 24 years. She loved to travel and made it her mission to visit all 50 States, which she accomplished. She had also visited many foreign countries. She also had a love of reading. She often read of far-away adventures to her then young daughter, Traci, which sparked a life-time of exploring and living all over the world. An accomplished seamstress, when her children were small, she would often be at the sewing machine until wee hours of the morning making the children new Sunday outfits. She was a lady who loved to look nice. You rarely saw her when she wasn't dressed up, with shoes to match, and hair fixed. A faithful member of Friendship Baptist Church in the Thorn Community, she rarely missed a Sunday until the progression of Alzheimer's made it impossible for her to attend regularly. Graveside services will be on April 5, 2020 at 3:00 pm, at the Hillcrest Cemetery in Vardaman. The pallbearers will be Kevin Stafford, Devin Stafford, Don Stafford, Norman Clark, Jeff Wright, Andy Yarbrough and Buck Yarbrough. Honorary pallbearers will be Robert Clark, Danny Clark, Joe Clark, Earl Clark and Doug Cook. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Friendship Baptist Church, P.O. Box 7, Vardaman, Mississippi 38878. Parker Memorial Funeral Home is honored to serve the Cook family during this difficult time.
