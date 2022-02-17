Dorothy Jean Cook, 75, met her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, February 15, 2022. She was born on January 26, 1947 in Tupelo. She was the daughter of Chester Mullenix and Willie Mae Nanny Mullenix. After graduating from Tupelo High School and attending Itawamba Junior College, Dot married Butch Cook on December 19, 1965 at First Baptist Church in Tupelo. Throughout their marriage, she assisted in her husband's many business endeavors including those of ministry. Dot was a devoted wife, mother, and Christian. In 1973, she started her ministry work playing piano at a homeless mission in Amarillo, Texas. She has continued to show her servant's heart. She and her husband currently serve at Traceway's Mitchell Center. Being of service to others especially the elderly has always been Dot's calling. She enjoyed making holiday care packages for everyone at the Mitchell Center and showing her love for Christ in everything she did. Although her ministry at Traceway oftentimes pulled her away, she was a member of First Baptist Church in Tupelo. Dot enjoyed reading and she had a gift in shopping. She always dressed to impress and was always looking her best. Traveling was a great pastime, she cherished being able to travel to spend time with her children and she always treasured her time spent at any beach. Dot is survived by her husband of 56 years, Butch Cook; three children, Angie May and her husband, Jim Connor of Gilbert, Arizona, Kevin Cook of Saltillo, and Kim Perner and her husband, Eric of Mounds, Oklahoma; seven grandchildren, Savannah May of Gilbert, Tanner Blasingame of Mounds, Parker Blasingame and his wife, Megan of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, Noah May of Gilbert, Colton Cook of Saltillo, Luke May of Gilbert, and Cash Perner of Mounds; three step-grandchildren, Ryan Connor, Riley Connor, and Rachel Connor all of Phoenix, Arizona; four great-grandchildren, Norah May, Leo May, Axel May, and Tuff Blasingame; and brother-in-law, Doug Jones of Pontotoc. She was preceded in death by her parents, Chester and Willie Mae Mullenix; and one sister, Billie Jones. Visitation will be 4 until 7 p.m. Friday, February 18, 2022 at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services honoring her life will be 11 a.m. Saturday, February 19, 2022 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Rev. Matt Powell, Rev. Gary Dawson, and Rev. Doug Jones officiating. Special music will be provided by Rev. Ricky Young and Bro. Randy Wood. Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Lee Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Kevin Cook, Noah May, Colton Cook, Todd Caldwell, Parker Blasingame, Mike Cook, Jeff Caldwell, and Craig Cook. Honorary pallbearers will be Luke May, Tanner Ray Blasingame, and Mark Jones. Memorials may be made to Traceway Methodist Senior Services Center, Mitchell Center, Activities Fund, 2800 W. Main Street, Tupelo, MS 38801. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be made at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
