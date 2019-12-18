Evelyn Callahan Cook, 82, died Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born in Monroe County to Henry Wilburn Callahan and Bessie Guest Callahan. She was a life long resident of Monroe County. Ms. Cook was an inspector for Walker Manufacturing Co. in Aberdeen and a homemaker. She was a Baptist. A private family memorial service will be Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Oddfellows Rest Cemetery with Bro. Frank Panzrino officiating. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include two sons Dick Roberts of Hamilton, Ms and Rickie Baldwin (Mary) of Tupelo, MS; one grandchild Tracy Baldwin Thompson; one great grandchild Jessica Leigh Smith (Ben) and two great great grandchildren Austin Smith and Aiden Smith. The family would like to extend a special Thank You to Dr. Loden and Countrywood in Mantachie. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Herbert Lee Cook and one brother Jimmie Callahan. Condolences may be sent to www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
