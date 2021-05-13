Glisteen Agnew Cook, 84, passed away Monday, May 10, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, May 15,2021 @ 2:30 p.m. at Mt. Zion Community Church (Graveside). Visitation will be on Friday, May 14, 2021 3-6 p.m. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home of Baldwyn,MS.

