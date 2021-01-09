James Carl Cook, 80, entered the gates of heaven on Saturday morning, January 9, 2021 at NMMC-Gilmore Hospital in Amory. Born in Chickasaw County on August 14, 1940 to the late Tennyson Cook and Wilma Jernigan Cook, James lived all his life in the Okolona area. He worked for 46 years for Sealtest/Turner Dairies. For many years, he was the "milk man" delivering milk to grocery stores all around. At his retirement, he was in sales primarily with area Walmart Stores. A man devoted to his family, "Pop" was an active supporter of all his grandsons in their school and athletic endeavors. An avid Ole Miss Rebel fan, he enjoyed gathering the family around the TV to cheer the Rebels on. He and Ms. Pat enjoyed their frequent trips over the years to the Smokey Mountains. James was a believer and a longtime faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Okolona, where he was a active member of the George Carter Sunday School class and for years, "counted" the offerings. A service celebrating his life will be held at 3 PM Today (Sunday-January 10, 2021) at the Okolona Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Rev. Dr. Randy Lewman officiating. Private family burial will follow at East Chickasaw Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 2 PM-service time Sunday at Holland-Okolona Chapel, which is honored to be serving the Cook family. James leaves his wife, Patricia "Pat" Sullivan Cook of Okolona, to whom he was married Nov. 23, 1961; his daughters, Lisa Franks and Dana Roberts (Ken) all of Okolona; 4 grandsons, Andrew (Marla) Bigham and Steven (Hayley) Bigham, John Wesley Roberts (Gayle) and Ryan Roberts; 4 great grandchildren, Bryce, Karley, Cole and Payton Bigham; his sister, Vicki Fair (Rev. Lynn) of Saltillo; two brothers, David Cook (Cathy) of Okolona and Mike Cook (Kim) of New Albany; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church, 201 Main St., Okolona, MS 38860.
