NEW ALBANY -- Olivia Cook Jeffries, 88, passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019, at her grand daughter home in New Albany. Services will be on Saturday November 23, 2019 1:00 p.m. at Hwy 178 Church of Christ 1285 Hwy 178 East New Albany, MS. Visitation will be on Friday November 22, 2019 4:00 - 6:00 at Serenity Simmons Funeral Home New Albany.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.