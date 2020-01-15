Jewel Cook, 94, passed away at her residence, Tuesday, January 14,2020. She was born in Grenada County on March 4,1925 to the late Luther and Janie Bloodworth. She was a member of First Baptist Church, New Albany. She was a factory worker for over thirty years at Futorian Furniture in New Albany. She enjoyed gardening and growing flowers. Service will be at 11:00 am, Thursday, January 16,2020 at united Funeral Service with Dr. Tim Prather officiating. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements. Burial will be in Smith Cemetery in the Rosebloom community in Tallahatchie County. She was survived by one son, Davis L. Cook (Martha); one daughter in law, Sue Cook; ten grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William Vernon Cook; two daughters, Sadie Hall, Katherine Potts; one son, Warren "Buddy" Cook; one grandson, Mark Hall; two sisters; five brothers. Visitation will be Thursday, January 16,2020 from 10:00 am till 11:00 am at the Funeral Home. Pallbearers will be David Cook, Shane Cook, Craig Cook, James Cook, Kenneth McNeal and Matt Hall. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Cancer Society. For online condolences and guest registry please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
