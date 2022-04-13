Edward Vance "Junior" Cook, Jr., 72, lifelong resident of Ripley, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 12, 2022 in the comfort of his home surrounded by family. Funeral Services honoring the life of Mr. Cook will be at 2 PM Thursday, April 14 at Unity Baptist Church with Bro. William Cook and Bro. Kody Moore officiating. Burial will follow in Unity Cemetery. Arrangements will be provided by Ripley Funeral Home. Mr. Cook was born September 7, 1949 in the Buena Vista Community, the oldest son of the late Edward Vance Cook, Sr and Helon Hall Cook. He was a 1968 graduate of Pine Grove High School and was married May 30, 1969 to his beloved wife, Syble Graves Cook who survives. A member of Unity Baptist Church, Mr. Cook was a valued employee of the Bilt-Rite Corporation for 38 years before retiring. He will always be remembered for his generosity, his love of family who were the joy of his life, his love of his church and church activities. Favorite pastimes include watching "Walker, Texas Rangers" on television, trips to the mountains, outings to Cracker Barrel and in earlier years, "piddlin" in the ceramic shop behind his home. Mr. Cook's legacy will be the cherished memories and lives he touched here on earth. His family is comforted knowing that he is with his Lord and Savior and is enjoying his much deserved heavenly rest. Visitation will continue today from 12 Noon to 2 PM at Unity Baptist Church. In addition to his wife of 52 years, loving memories will continue to be shared by his daughter, Brandie Austin (Theo) of Ripley, two brothers, William Cook (Mary) of New Albany and Kenny Cook (Betty) of Ripley, a host of nieces and nephews and his loyal pet poodle, "Molly". He was also preceded in death by his honorary daughter, Cindy Graves. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Cook family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
