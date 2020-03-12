NEW ALBANY, MS -- Jamal Mickel Cook Jr, 2 YEARS OLD, passed away Monday, March 09, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany. Services will be on Saturday March 14, 2020 11:00 - 12:00 this will be a visitation with family and friends at Serenity Simmons Chapel 722 Coulter Drive New Albany. Burial will follow at Mosley Chapel Cemetery Serenity Simmons is in charge of arrangements.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.