James Prentis Cook, Jr, 82, resident of Hickory Flat, passed away Thursday evening August 1, 2019 in the comfort of his home following a brief illness. Funeral Services, with Military recognition will be at 2 PM Monday August 5 in The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care located at the intersection of Hwy 30 and W. Bankhead. Bro. Tommy Wilder will officiate and burial will follow at McKay Cemetery in Hickory Flat. Mr. Cook was born March 26, 1937 in Union County, Ms, the son of the late James Prentis and Avie Lee Stacks Cook. He was a 1955 graduate of Hickory Flat High School and proudly served his country in the United States Army. After his discharge, Mr. Cook moved to Memphis and was a valued employee of the River Oil Company for 29 years before his retirement. A Christian, Mr. Cook returned to Benton County in 1994 and will be remembered as a regular customer at Christie's Truckstop in Hickory Flat. Visitation will be from 12 Noon to 2 PM Monday August 5 at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Those left to honor his memory include three sons, Ronnie Cook and Lynn Cook , both of Ripley and Greg Cook of Southaven, three sisters, Judy Taylor (Carroll) and Jessi Stephens, both of Hickory Flat and Shelby Conely of Mulvane, Kansas, two brothers, Ray Cook of Hickory Flat and Billy Cook (Faye) of Hudsonville, MS, six grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. The Cook family expresses their gratitude to Homecare Health and New Albany Health & Rehabilitation Center for their love and concern for their father and brother. The family request that memorials be directed to Yellow Rabbit Animal Rescue, c/o Sheila Clifton, 5971 Pleasant Hill Rd., Ashland, Ms 38603 The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Cook family at www.nafuneralsandcremations.com(662)539-7000
