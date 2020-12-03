Kevin M. Cook, 56, passed away Tuesday, December 01, 2020, at West Point in West Point. Services will be on Sunday, December 6, at 2:00 p.m. at graveside at Hopewell Cemetery. Burial will follow at Hopewell Cemetery.

