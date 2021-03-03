Lynwood Cook, 86, of Ripley, Mississippi passed away peacefully on March 1st at Sanctuary House in Tupelo. He loved coon hunting, First Monday and loafing around. He also loved trading dogs, or guns and going to auctions. He never met a stranger and enjoyed having his family all together for fish frys. Lynwood was truly one of a kind and will be missed by all that had the privilege to know him. Funeral services will be on Friday March 5, 2021 at 2:00 PM in McBride Funeral Home Chapel with Br. Terry Ray Vuncannon officiating and Clayton Brown delivering the Eulogy. Burial will follow in the Lebanon Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:00 Noon until service time at 2:00 PM on Friday March 5, 2021 at McBride Funeral Home. Lynwood is survived by his wife, Mildred, his daughter, Joy Lynn Cook Brown, grandchildren (in whom he took great pride) Clayton Brown (Lynn), Megan Delco (Brad), Mallory Heckman (Brian), and Paige White (Brian), great grandchildren Reagan, Miller, Riley and Bennett Brown; Bradley, Teddy, Penelope and Henry Delco; Kinsley Heckman and Callahan and Emerson White. He is also survived by his brother, Lamont and his sisters Helen Clark and Sarah Mae Shoffner (Nathan) and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Will and Sarah Mae Cook, and sisters Lois Luna, Will Ida Kirkman and Bobbie Ruth Dixon. Condolences for the Cook family may be left at www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
