OXFORD, MS -- Malcom De'Witt Cook, 78, passed away Sunday, July 07, 2019, at Oxford Health & Rehab in Oxford, MS. Services will be on Friday July 12, 2019 1:00pm at Serenity Williams Funeral Chapel Oxford. Visitation will be on Friday July 12, 2019 1 hour prior to service at Serenity Williams Funeral Chapel Oxford. Burial will follow at West St Peter Church Cemetery Abbeville.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.