Mark David Cook, 62, died Monday, December 30, 2019 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. A native and life-long resident of Tupelo, he was born April 24, 1957 to Bobby Joe and Rebecca Marlin Cook. As a young man, he attended at First Baptist Church Tupelo with his family and remained Baptist by faith. He worked a number of years as a surveyor at Cook Coggin Engineers Inc. and Mississippi Department of Transportation, a lab technician at Envirolab, a Class C Wastewater Treatment Operator at the Tupelo Municipal Wastewater Plant and a designer in the sample display room at Gibson Container. Mark was a regionally renowned collector of Native American artifacts and a self-taught archaeologist. He was a talented artist across various media including pen and ink, watercolor, pastel, and charcoal. He enjoyed spending time outdoors. Survivors include daughter, Cayla Cook of Seattle, Washington; two sisters, Jennifer Smothers and her husband, David and Ellen Cook Gore and her husband, Joseph all of Tupelo; two nephews, Dr. Brian Smothers and his wife, Dr. Melissa Smothers of Wauwatosa, Wisconsin and Joseph Smothers of Tupelo; niece, Dana Gore of Guntown; and the mother of his daughter, Stacie Cook of Tupelo. He was preceded in death by his parents; and grandparents, Thomas B. and Verlie Christian Cook and Homer T. and Mamie Sims Marlin. Visitation will be 1 p.m. until service time Saturday, January 4, 2019 at Auburn Baptist Church. Services honoring his life will be 3 p.m. Saturday, January 4, 2019 at Auburn Baptist Church with Rev. Ricky Young officiating. Graveside services will follow in Auburn Cemetery. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements. Pallbearers will be Dr. Brian Smothers, Joseph Smothers, Joe Gore, Gil Monaghan, Robert McVay and Brandon Hearn. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
