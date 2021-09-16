Mary Sue Cook, age 58, transitioned into eternity on Monday, September 13, 2021 at her home in Ripley, MS. She was born on November 04, 1962 in Blue Mountain, MS. She accepted Christ at a young age and united with Beulah Hill MBC of Blue Mountain, MS. In 1999, she united with Truth and Worship New World Ministries of Blue Mountain, MS, where she served faithfully until her death. She served on the Mother Board. She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband Willie Charles Cook; son, Marc (Nashea') Cobb of Arlington, TN; daughter, Candace Sullivan of Ripley, MS; two step-daughters, Shanda Cook of New Albany, MS and Exzenia (David) Berry; step-son, Chris (Kayla) Cook; god-daughters, Deszarai and Rhegan Long of Ripley, MS; five siblings, Gladys (Wiley) Carroll of Ripley; Walter Lee Anderson of Fort Lauderdale, FL; Diane Berry of Blue Mountain, MS; Jo Ruth (Paul) Spight of Battle Creek, MI; Eddie Hugh (Virginia) Anderson of Blue Mountain, MS; 16 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, her caregiver and favorite niece, Courtney Berry; her close friend, Kim Long; and a host of other nieces, nephews, friends and loved ones. Visitation will be Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Foster & Son Funeral Home in Ripley, MS. from 12pm-6pm. With the family present from 4p-6p. The funeral services will be Sunday, September 19, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Antioch M.B.C. Interment will follow at Academy Cemetery in Blue Mountain, MS. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit fosterandsonfuneralhome.com
