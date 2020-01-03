BLUE MOUUNTAIN, MS -- Michael Allen Cook, 63, passed away Thursday, January 02, 2020, at Home in Blue Mountain, MS. Services will be on Monday January 6, 2020 2:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Monday January 6, 2020 10:00 AM until 2:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home . Burial will follow at Blue Mountain Cemetery.

