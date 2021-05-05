Mildred Lackey Cook, 75, peacefully passed away on May 4, 2021 at Sanctuary House in Tupelo. Mildred was born in Colbert County, Alabama in 1945 to the late Vivian and Jack Lackey, the youngest of 6 children. Mildred was married to Lynwood Cook for 42 years. Together, they enjoyed going to auctions, flea markets and eating out. Mildred worked at Benchcraft until her retirement. Mildred enjoyed talking to her sisters, Sue and Helen, on the phone most every day and reading the paper each morning. Mildred had a gentle spirit and a kind heart and will be missed by all who knew her. Mildred is survived by her sisters, Sue Cotton and Helen Edwards; her step-daughter, Joy Lynn Cook Brown, grandchildren (in whom she took great pride and loved as her own) Clayton Brown (Lynn), Megan Delco (Brad), Mallory Heckmann (Brian) and Paige White (Brian), great grand-children Reagan, Miller, Riley and Bennett Brown; Bradley, Teddy, Penelope and Henry Delco; Kinsley Heckmann and Callahan and Emerson White and numerous nieces and nephews. Mildred was preceded in death two months ago by her husband, Lynwood. She was also preceded by her parents, her brother, Frank Lackey and sisters, Wilma Peden and Selma Bunt. Funeral services will be on Friday, May 7 at 1:00 pm at McBride Funeral Home in Ripley with Clayton Brown delivering the eulogy. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Burial will follow at Lebanon Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Sanctuary House, 5159 Main St., Tupelo, Mississippi. Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc., Ripley, MS www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
