Mrs. Elizabeth "Liz" Riley Cook, 97, passed away on April 12, 2020 at her residence in West Point. Liz was born on April 19, 1922, in Okolona, the daughter of the late Dalton and Rena Tacker Riley. Liz was a member of the First United Methodist Church in West Point, where she was a member of the Friendly Fellowship Sunday School Class and the Marcella Joiner Circle. She loved all crafts. She enjoyed baking cakes and her big thing was sharing them with her friends. She was a beautician for 30 years. Being a member of The Red Hat Society was one of her great pleasures. She married Jesse Bibb Cook on October 12, 1942 in Shannon. He predeceased her on October 29, 2005. They were married for 63 years. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother and sister-in-law: Dave "Bud" and Betty Riley and a son-in-law: Robert Lee Collier, Jr. Private family graveside services will be on April 15, 2020, from Memorial Garden Cemetery in West Point with Reverend Darian Duckworth officiating. Calvert Funeral Home of West Point is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. Survivors include her daughter, Mary Bibb Collier of Memphis, Tennessee: a number of nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews. Honorary Pallbearers will be Dave Riley, Brock Turnipseed, Bayne Williams, Robert Winter, Jr., Ryan Winter, Jarrett Jarvis, D. J. Jarvis, Roger Moore, Brian Griggs, Jimmy Donahoo, Thomas Rex Bass, Dennis Fulgham, the J. B. Cook Sunday School Class at First United Methodist Church in West Point, the Friendly Fellowship Sunday School Class at First United Methodist Church in West Point, and the Marcella Joiner Circle. Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 293, West Point, MS 39773 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Friends may leave an online condolence at www.calvertfuneralhome.com
