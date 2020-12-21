On Sunday, December 20, 2020, Nella Ruth Bates Cook, 69, lifelong resident of Tippah County, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at her residence. A Graveside Service remembering the life of Mrs. Cook will be at 2 PM Tuesday, December 22 in the Peoples Cemetery near Ripley. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Mrs. Cook was born March 9, 1951 in Tippah County, the daughter of the late Claudie and Laurie Conner Bates. She received her education in the Falkner Public School System and was a well known beautician for over 50 years that included the owner of Nella's Hair Designs in Ripley. A member of Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, Mrs. Cook was an avid college sports fan with a special love for the Atlanta Braves and Memphis Grizzlies. She loved her "beauty shop talk" with her many friends and in earlier years, traveling to the mountains as long as her health permitted. Blessed with a large loving family, Mrs. Cook enjoyed family gatherings and every opportunity to attend her grandchildren's activities. Her family felt deeply loved and that legacy of love will be passed on for generations. She touched many lives during her lifetime and she will be missed dearly by all that knew and loved her. Visitation will be today from 1 PM to 2 PM at Peoples Cemetery with an optional drive thru visitation. In addition to her husband of 29 years, Lamont Cook of Ripley, memories will be shared by her children, Kerry Gates (Annette) and Suzanne Wilkerson (Robert), both of Ripley, Vicki Baker (Marty) of New Albany, Dana Cook of Baldwyn and Candice Heavener (Lonnie) of Falkner, three brothers, Hulon Bates (Paulette) of Camden, TN, Donald Bates (Karen) of Falkner and Rickey Bates (Pam) of Ripley, fourteen grandchildren, six great grandchildren and two sisters in law, Evelyn Bates and Marilyn Bates. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Terry and Freddie Bates. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Cook family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
