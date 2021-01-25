The selfless, energetic and adventurous, Rebecca Sue Newcomb Cook at the age of 65, died Sunday, January 24, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center after a courageous battle with Covid-19, A native and lifelong resident of Tupelo, Rebecca was born November 4, 1955. She is the daughter of the late, James Oneal Newcomb and Betty Sue Gentry Newcomb. In 1974, Rebecca graduated from Tupelo High School. Rebecca's selfless personality and devotion of taking care of others lead her to a long career in child development. She most recently taught the two year old class at First Baptist Church Day School. Rebecca enjoyed outdoors and doing arts and craft activities. She loved her family especially her grandchildren. Rebecca will be remembered most for putting everyone else needs above her own and her ability to make everyone around her happy. Rebecca is survived by her husband of 43 years, Michael Cook; two children, Jereamie Michael Cook and his wife, Sheryl of Brandon and Shawndra Rogers and her husband, Damon, of Tupelo; five grandchildren, Presley Cook, Peyton Cook, Perry Cook, Britten Rogers and Brina Rogers; one sister, Regina Smith and her husband, Mike of Tupelo; niece, Shannon Hodges and her husband, Chris of Pontotoc; and great nephews, Logan Cleveland, Carter Cleveland, Anniston Hodges, Langston Hodges, Hayden Smith, and Collin Smith. Other than her parents, she is preceded in death by one nephew, Bradley Smith. Visitation will be 4 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo. Memorial Service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Minister Jimmy Bates officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.