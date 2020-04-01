OKOLONA, MS -- Rickey Lee Cook, 63, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020, at his home in Okolona, MS. Services will be on Friday, April 3, 2020 at 12pm, Graveside at Oddfellows Rest Cemetery, 300 Whitfield Street, Aberdeen, MS. Visitation will be on one hour prior to service. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. "A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need."

