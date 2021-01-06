Ruby Mary Alice Cook, 82, was born on August 8, 1938 to the late Paul and Pauline Simmons. She departed her earthly home on January 4, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany, MS. She leaves to cherish her memories: three sons: Willis Cook, Jr. of Blue Mountain, MS; David (Mary) Cook of New Albany, MS and VarShawn (Shamika) Cook of Bear, Delaware; five daughters: Vickie Cook and Babara Cook of Blue Mountain, MS, Gwendalyn Cook of Guntown, MS, Johnnie Johnson of Tupelo, MS and Charlet Edgeston of Ripley, MS; twenty-three grandchildren; twenty-nine great-grandchildren; and five great-great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by: parents, Paul and Pauline Simmons, and son, Thomas M. Simmons. Visitation will be held Friday, January 8, 2021 from 2:00 pm- 4:00 pm at Foster and Son Funeral Home in Ripley, MS. Graveside Service will be held Saturday, January 9, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Academy Cemetery in Blue Mountain, MS. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit www.fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.
