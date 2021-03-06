Donald Bishop (Don) Cook, Sr. passed away Friday, March 5 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Columbus at the age of 70. He is survived by his beloved wife Barbara McClain Cook, who he affectionately referred to as "Miss B." He had four children: Donald Bishop (Donnie) Cook, Jr. (Jennifer); Tara Griffin (Billy); Nicholas Cook, and Michael Cook (Jamie). He had nine grandchildren: Gracey Erickson, Eli Erickson, Maclain Cook, Bishop Cook, Levi Erickson, Charlie Cook, Cale Cook, Evan Cook, and Mia Cook. Don was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed spending time in the woods with his children and grandchildren. He was the agency manager at Chickasaw County Farm Bureau for nearly forty years and spent a good deal of his life "horse trading" on the side. He was always quick with a joke or advice on life and formed deep friendships with people of all ages. His ability to make people smile and his larger-than-life presence will be greatly missed by his many friends and all of his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman Cook (1990) and Mable Cook (2008), and his mother-in-law Lou Brand (2010). Visitation will be held at Memorial Funeral home on Sunday from 5:00-7:00 and the funeral will be held on Monday at 2:00 at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Randy Rinehart officiating. Burial will be at Ellzey Cemetery in Vardaman. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements. The family ask that all respect CDC guidelines. For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.