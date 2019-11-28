PONTOTOC -- Velma Cook, 86, passed away Monday, November 25, 2019, at New Albany Health and Rehab in New Albany. Services will be on Saturday November 30, 2019 2:00 at Good Shepherd COGIC 184 West Bolton St Ponotoc, MS. Visitation will be on Friday November 29, 2019 5:00 - 7:00 at Serenity Autry Fueral Home of Pontotoc. Burial will follow at St Paul Church Cemetery 392 Cairo Loop Ecru. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.