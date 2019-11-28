PONTOTOC -- Velma Cook, 86, passed away Monday, November 25, 2019, at New Albany Health and Rehab in New Albany. Services will be on Saturday November 30, 2019 2:00 at Good Shepherd COGIC 184 West Bolton St Ponotoc, MS. Visitation will be on Friday November 29, 2019 5:00 - 7:00 at Serenity Autry Fueral Home of Pontotoc. Burial will follow at St Paul Church Cemetery 392 Cairo Loop Ecru. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.