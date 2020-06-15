NEW ALBANY -- Walter Frank Cook, 65, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Wednesday following visitations at Mosley Chapel Cemetery . Visitation will be on Wednesday June 17, 2020 11:00 -1:00 at Serenity Simmons Funeral Chapel. Serenity Simmons Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

